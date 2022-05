Has a penchant of honoring its past, and one ongoing collection of footwear and apparel that is a prime example of this is its ongoing initiatives that pay tribute to Blue Ribbon Sports. This is what Nike was first called when Bill Bowerman founded the imprint in 1964, and he later on changed the name when it launched its first sneaker in 1972. This season, the Beaverton sportswear giant is crafting a special BRS-themed Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% colorway, and it has just been officially revealed.

