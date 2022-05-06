Lanie Balingan Swift

Andrea Lynn Hayslette lived in Surfside Beach, South Carolina with her husband Larry and their two children; 5-year-old Ryan and 2-year-old Katie. According to The Charley Project, the 29-year-old was a straight-A student at Coastal Carolina University and she worked part-time.
Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
KINGSPORT - Brenda Kay Riner, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord after a brief illness on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
KINGSPORT - Vivian R. Droke, 100, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday evening, May 8, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
KINGSPORT - Beth Prewitt Taylor, 50, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, May 6, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT - Cody Bryant Burnette, 33, of Kingsport, entered into his heavenly home on Friday, May 6, 2022. Cody was born in Kingsport on November 20, 1988, to Tonya Strickler Burnette and the late, Timothy Lewis Burnette. He loved his family and especially his nephew, Hudson. Cody enjoyed watching and...
Gerrell Lequieu, 87, much-beloved wife and mother, passed away unexpectedly May 3, 2022. There will be visitation at Colonial Heights Christian Church on Monday, May 9th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with funeral service following at 7:00 p.m. with David Mullins, Minister officiating. Graveside Services will be at the Mountain Home National...
KINGSPORT - Donald Gonce, 81, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born to the late Foister Brown Gonce and Mary Bell (Wood) Gonce-Webb. The Gonce family will gather to share memories and meet friends on Thursday,...
ROGERSVILLE - Marilyn Myers, age 87, of Rogersville, passed away on May 8, 2022 at her home in Rogersville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Edith Burchett; and her husband, Jack Myers. She is survived by her brother, Ralph Burchett; four children, Janet Hicks, David Myers,...
YUMA, VA – Jeffery Lynn Haynes, 66, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at his residence. He was born March 11, 1956 in Sullivan County, TN, the son of the late Charles (Shorty) and Claudia Haynes. He was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Charles Scott Haynes.
GATE CITY, VA - Mark Fredrick Taylor, 53, Gate City, VA flew with the Angels after donating life, at Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson City, TN. Mark was born in Sullivan County, TN on August 31, 1968, and was the son of Margarette and the late William Franklin Taylor. In...
ROGERSVILLE - Timothy "Tim" Arnott Ryan, age 55, of Rogersville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 6, 2022. Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Monday, May 9, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Grigsby -Arnott Family...
KINGSPORT - Dora "Tommy" Cox, 89, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday May 7, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Thomas and Bertha (Collins) Hurd. Dora was a loved and cherished member of her community. Dora had a...
KINGSPORT - Richard A. Cowden, 73, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022. Born November 12, 1948, he resided in Kingsport, TN and was a 1967 graduate of Lynn View High School. He served as an E6 Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy for 23 years (Vietnam through Desert Storm). Following his time in the Navy, Richard worked as an over the road truck driver for 23 years. He was a member of The American Legion Post 3 and Fleet Reserve Association. Richard will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. His service to our country, God and family will not be forgotten.
HILTONS — The Carter Family left a musical legacy throughout Virginia and beyond. Now, the commonwealth has honored Rita Forrester, the granddaughter of music legends A.P. and Sara Carter, for continuing her family’s music tradition in the hills of Scott County. The Outstanding Virginian Committee, along with the...
KINGSPORT — Downtown was the hot spot in Kingsport Saturday — 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit hot. The Inventor Center and the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts hosted the third annual Iron Pour on Shelby Street as master sculptors from across the region turned the center’s parking lot into a foundry to cast more than 120 pieces of art from molten scrap iron.
The 6th Annual Tennessee Pirate Fest invites you to go back in time to the Age of Piracy. This outdoor daytime entertainment-oriented festival will be held the last two weekends in May plus Memorial Day at the Tennessee Medieval Faire site in Harriman, Tennessee, just 30 miles west of Turkey Creek. Patrons will be transported to the pirate haven of Barataria, Louisiana, circa 1814.
