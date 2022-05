Hartford, New Haven, and Bridgeport have all made the list of the top allergy capitals in the U.S. The annual list is compiled by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, and uses factors like spring pollen scores, fall pollen scores, over-the-counter medicine use of allergy medication, and availability of board-certified allergists or immunologists.

