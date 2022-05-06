May 6: Events in Mecosta County

Looking for something to do? The Stay Local events calendar publishes a list of nonprofit and community events Tuesdays and Fridays. Please check with your club or organization to be certain of meetings, outings and classes, as they may be canceled due to bad weather or COVID-19. If any listing is inaccurate or to submit an event, contact Julie Norwood at 231-592-8358 or julie.norwood@pioneergroup.com.

Big Rapids HS Musical — Once Upon a Mattress : 7 p.m. May 6, May 7, and 2 p.m. May 8, at Big Rapids High School School, 21175 15 Mile Road, Big Rapids. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students, available at www.brhsmi.booktix.com or cash only at the door.

Ferris State University's Police Memorial Ceremony: 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, in the north stage area of the Robinson Quad. Rain location, University Center, 805 Campus Drive, Big Rapids. Pay respect and tribute to officers who have died in the line of duty.

GFWC Big Rapids "Another Woman's Treasures" Garage Sale: Noon-4 p.m. Thursday, May 12; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, May 13; and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 14; at the Mecosta Twp Hall on 19729 11 Mile Road, Rogers Heights. The proceeds from the Garage Sale will be donated to our local food pantries and a portion will go toward future charity projects of GFWC.

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic: 9 a.m. until noon Friday May 20 at the Mecosta County Commission On Aging & Activity Center. District Health Department No. 10 will have all 3 brands of vaccinations available. Open to the public.

Spectrum Mobile Mammogram: Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Morley Community Center, 151 E. 7th St. Morley. Free mammograms will be available for uninsured or under-insured women. Call 616-4866022 to see if you qualify. To schedule your appointment call 877-495-2626

ONGOING PROGRAMS, ACTIVITIES

Big Rapids Farmers' Market: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays from May 6 through October 28, at downtown Big Rapids city lot, 226 N. Michigan Ave., Big Rapids. Contact: Josh Pyles, 231-592-4038.

Archery for Grades 4-12: 4-5 p.m. Mondays, April 4-May 9, at The Salvation Army, 325 Linden St., Big Rapids. Free archery for children/teens in grades 4-12. Class is limited to 12 archers. Call (231) 796-5597 or pick up an application to save your spot. No cost.

Growing Up Wild: 3:15-4:15 p.m. Thursdays, April 28-May 19, at The Salvation Army, 325 Linden St., Big Rapids. Exploring nature for young children, ages 3-7. Topics include: Hiding in Plain Sight, Tracks, Lunch for a Bear, Hands on Wilderness. Contact: 231-796-5597, mibigrapids@usc.salvationarmy.org .

Pickleball: 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays and 8-10 a.m. Fridays through May 6 at the Ferris State Racquet Center, 14342 Northland Dr, Big Rapids. Players must wear tennis shoes, but you don’t need to have a paddle. Cost is $5 per person.

Groove: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 4-June 2, at Big Rapids Middle School cafeteria, 500 N. Warren in Big Rapids. Dance to all styles of music to keep in shape. Cost is $2 per person. No class March 29.

Latin Fusion Dance Fitness: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 6-June 4, at Big Rapids Middle School cafeteria, 500 N. Warren in Big Rapids. Improved flexibility, strength, balance and endurance through dance. Cost is $2 per person. No class March 29.

Mecosta Co. Genealogical Society: 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturday each month, at 424 N. Fourth Ave., Big Rapids, next to Recycle, or by appointment. Volunteers needed to help with sorting and indexing. Public is welcome to stop in and view any of our holdings. Call Maureen Nelson at 231-250-5555 for more information.

Reed City Heritage Museum: Open from 1-4 p.m. Friday through Tuesday at 138 W. Slosson Ave., Reed City. Free Admission. Groups are welcome.

Mecosta County Sheriff Posse: 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the Mecosta County Jail basement training room, 225 S. Stewart Ave., Big Rapids. This volunteer group is always looking for more members. For more info call 231-250-9241

Morley Community Center: The center, at 151 7th St., Morley, hosts weekly pickleball, open gym, indoor garage sales and outdoor market, in addition to monthly ancestry class, craft night and blood drive. For a list of activities, visit morleycenter.org/events or call 231-856-4496.

Community Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Third Avenue United Methodist Church, 226 N. Third Ave., Big Rapids. The community lunch program has re-opened.This is a free meal service, although donations are appreciated. For more information call 231-796-4157 or 231-796-6779.

Lord's Table Food Pantry: Open 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays at Faith Community Church, 610 Green St., Big Rapids. Everyone is welcome. Contact: 231-796-8389. (Hours will change to 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays beginning in April.)

Reed City Food Pantry: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 831 S. Chestnut St., Reed City. For questions or emergency food needs, call 231-215-6996.

ARTWORKS ONGOING CLASSES, EXHIBITS

106 N. Michigan Ave. in Big Rapids / 231-796-2420 / artworksinbigrapids.org

After School Arts: 3:45-5:15 p.m. Wednesdays. Drop-ins welcome on a first come, first serve basis, but registration recommended. Register at Artworks gift shop or by calling 231-796-2420 the Monday before each session.

Open Pottery: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Cost: $10 per session, $60 for an eight-session punch card. (Additional firing fees apply. Clay may be purchased in bulk for $20 per 25 lbs.) Call 231-796-2420 to schedule your session.

Fundamentals of Photography — Beginners Course (Age 14+): 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, April 5-May 10. This course is for people who want to learn to use the different settings of their camera and take better photos. Cost: $75. Register at www.artworksinbigrapids.org/photography.

Exhibit — Pencil, Paint and Pottery: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, April 11-May 14, at the Batdorff Gallery, Artworks. Features art by Chris LaPorte, Tom Woodhouse, and Jamey Limbers.

Exhibit — Tattoo Art: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, April 11-May 14, at the Lower Gallery, Artworks.