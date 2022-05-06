Big Rapids Township approves federal funds for renovations

Renovations continue on the Big Rapids Township hall on Northland Drive, with preparations for installation of new siding and interior flooring being made. (Pioneer file photo)

BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP — Renovations continue on the new Big Rapids Township hall, as the board of trustees approved an additional $83,000 expenditure during its meeting this week.

Township supervisor Bill Stanek told the board to date they have spent just over $53,800 on the building renovations, including upgraded plumbing, electrical and new flooring, and estimates that an additional $132,000 will need to be spent.

“I think we will come in under the original estimate,” he said. “We have been keeping the costs down pretty good, but we have some big ticket items coming up.”

Upgrades will include putting 12 foot out landscaping around the building, and sidewalks from the parking area to the two entries extending to the curve of the existing driveway, he said.

Renovation still to be completed include roof repairs, parking lot paving, sidewalks, interior flooring, cabinets and exterior siding.

“We had to put the flooring off for a month due to a wet floor,” he said. “Morningstar cleaned the drain behind the building and added tile and pea stone to the drainage system, so that is taken care of. The floor is scheduled to be installed this week.”

Trustee Penny Currie suggested the township use American Rescue Plan Act funds for the renovation expenditures.

“This is going to be the election hall and the township hall, which 100% meets any COVID restrictions,” Currie said. “Without a doubt it should meet the requirements for ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds. I would like to see the township approve the funding using ARPA funds, that way everybody in the township benefits from it.”

Trustee Carman Bean agreed, making the motion to approve the entire $145,000 estimated cost, including additional sidewalk in front of the building, using ARPA money to fund it.

The former Complete Auto Glass Company building, which sits in front of the township hall along Northland Drive, was purchased by the township in March 2021.