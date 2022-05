May 6 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp reported a first-quarter profit on Friday that rose nearly 2% and the health insurer raised its annual adjusted profit forecast, helped by growth at its health services unit Evernorth.

Shareholders net income for the quarter was $1.18 billion, or $3.68 per share, compared with $1.16 billion, or $3.30 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)