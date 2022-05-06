ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol weigh-in video

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA Fighting
 4 days ago

At the Canelo vs. Bivol weigh-ins Friday, Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol will step on the scale, and MMA Fighting will have the live video. Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol will square...

www.mmafighting.com

MMA Fighting

UFC 274 results: Michael Chandler flattens Tony Ferguson with devastating front kick knockout, calls out Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler has delivered nothing but jaw dropping fights since arriving in the UFC and a devastating second-round knockout over Tony Ferguson was no different. After suffering a knockdown in the opening frame, Chandler unleashed a hellacious front kick that blasted Ferguson and dropped him face first on the canvas. The former interim lightweight champion was unconscious before he hit the floor with Ferguson leaping on top of the cage to celebrate an absolutely stunning finish.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje full fight video highlights

Watch Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje full fight video highlights from UFC 274’s main event, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. Oliveira vs. Gaethje took place May 7 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. Charles Oliveira (33-8, 1 NC) and Justin Gaethje (23-4) collided in the main event of UFC 274, with only Gaethje being eligible to win the UFC lightweight title after Oliveira missed weight by 0.5 pounds. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. Catch the video highlights below.
PHOENIX, AZ
MMA Fighting

UFC 274 predictions

Charles Oliveira had finally figured it out. Or so we thought. After joining the UFC as a talented upstart in his early 20s and messing around at featherweight, “do Bronx” was staring at a barely above-.500 record. But he bit the bullet and committed to lightweight where he eventually rattled off 10 straight wins and established himself as the best lightweight in the world (at least according to the MMA Fighting Global Rankings).
PHOENIX, AZ
MMA Fighting

UFC 274 start time, TV schedule for Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

The UFC 274 start time and TV schedule for the Oliveira vs. Gaethje event at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz., on Saturday night is below. The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on two different mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.
PHOENIX, AZ
MMA Fighting

UFC 274 bonuses: Michael Chandler snags extra $50K for absurd face kick knockout

Michael Chandler scored one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history on Saturday, so handing him a bonus was a no-brainer. At the UFC 274 post-fight press conference, UFC President Dana White announced that Chandler and Andre Fialho won Performance of the Night awards, while Fight of the Night went to Brandon Royval and Matt Schnell.
PHOENIX, AZ
MMA Fighting

Conor McGregor ‘definitely game’ to fight Michael Chandler following spectacular KO of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274

Conor McGregor heard Michael Chandler’s challenge after the former Bellator champ viciously knocked out Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, and he seems quite interested. Following the KO of the Year candidate at Saturday’s event at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Chandler cut an incredible promo where he challenged the winner of Saturday’s main event between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje, and if that fight can’t get put together, McGregor would be the guy — even if it needed to take place up a weight class.
PHOENIX, AZ
MMA Fighting

Tony Ferguson released from hospital following ugly UFC 274 knockout loss, CT scans negative

Tony Ferguson was on the receiving end of a scary knockout at UFC 274, but the former interim lightweight champion won’t be required to stay overnight at a hospital. Officials announced at the evening’s post-fight press conference that Ferguson was released from the hospital and that his CT (computed tomography) scans were negative following Saturday’s event. CT scans are typically meant to detect any immediate brain damage, which was an obvious concern following Ferguson’s main card loss to Michael Chandler.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Daniel Cormier on UFC 274 co-main commentary: ‘Rose and Carla are going to be pissed off at us’

Daniel Cormier stands by everything he said during the UFC 274 strawweight title fight. In the co-main event of UFC 274, Rose Namajunas put her belt on the line against one-time champion Carla Esparza in a rematch of the first ever UFC strawweight title fight. Unfortunately, what resulted was one of the worst fights in recent memory, with both women refusing to engage for long swaths of the fight, leaving very little for the judges to score and even less for the commentary team to discuss. As a result, Cormier, Joe Rogan, and Jon Anik spent a lot of time lamenting the lack of effort by both women, with Cormier even jokingly suggesting in the fifth round that the UFC book a third fight, to which Rogan replied “You want to see this again?” And Cormier doesn’t regret it.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza full fight video

The Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza full fight video showcases a historic moment for the UFC and The Ultimate Fighter when a title was on the line at the finale of the reality show. Not only that, but the 20th season was the first to feature only female competitors, and...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Video: Fan tries to rush the octagon at UFC 274, gets launched by security

A disclaimer to all UFC fans: If you try to rush the octagon, bad things are going to happen. One particularly foolish fan found that out over the weekend at UFC 274. In a clip uploaded on Sunday by TikTok user Shriak Sharma, the offending attention-seeker vaults over a barrier in the stands and attempts to rush the cage amid the ensuing chaos of Charles Oliveira’s first-round submission win over Justin Gaethje. The young woman, who is unidentified in the clip, manages to climb just feet away from her goal — before promptly getting tossed to the floor by security in Phoenix’s Footprint Center.
PHOENIX, AZ
MMA Fighting

Jon Anik talks legacy of ‘one and only’ Tony Ferguson, potential stakes in UFC 274 matchup with Michael Chandler

Jon Anik believes Tony Ferguson still has plenty of gas left in the tank ahead of Saturday’s UFC pay-per-view event. In the lightweight featured bout of UFC 274, Ferguson will take on former Bellator champion and one-time UFC title challenger Michael Chandler at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. With “El Cucuy” competing for the first time in a year, Anik is hopeful Ferguson — who enters the contest in a three-fight skid — will be able to show flashes of brilliance that made him one of the most feared 155-pounders in UFC history.
PHOENIX, AZ
MMA Fighting

Video: Michael Chandler’s ‘Knockout of the Year’ kick even more unbelievable from alternate angle

Michael Chandler’s most recent knockout win is going to be replayed a million different times from a million different angles. Footage uploaded by UFC bantamweight Randy Costa has given us one of the best angles yet of Chandler’s unbelievable front kick knockout of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, as we get a clear shot of the KO blow that sent the former interim lightweight champion crashing to the canvas and the fans at Footprint Center in Phoenix into a frenzy.
PHOENIX, AZ
MMA Fighting

Charles Oliveira delivers message to UFC lightweight division: ‘I’m a man who’s enlightened’

Uncrowned king Charles Oliveira sent a message to UFC lightweights who may have underestimated him again before UFC 274. “This is a message to the division: I know where I came from, I know where I am, and I know where I’m going,” Oliveira told reporters via translator after his stunning first-round submission of Justin Gaethje this past Saturday. “I’m a man who’s enlightened and who’s also very focused.
UFC

