Sixth Diamond District team includes Baltimore’s Port Covington developer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A resident of Baltimore City is a million dollars richer Tuesday as the final winner of Maryland’s VaxCash 2.0 promotion, the Maryland Lottery said.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced the $2 million booster shot lottery in February, offering a $500,000 prize in Week 1 and $50,000 prizes in Weeks 2-11. The lottery will end on May 3 with a $1 million drawing on the 12th and final week.
A Dundalk resident won the $500,000 prize.
Everyone age 18 and older who has received all their vaccine doses and a booster shot in Maryland is eligible for the drawings.
Last May, the state incentivized vaccinations with a similar lottery, awarding $40,000 prizes over the course of 40 days and a $400,000 grand prize on the Fourth of July.
Winners will first receive a notification from the Maryland Department of Health, which will make multiple attempts to reach each winner by phone and email.
Congratulations to the $1 million grand prize winner from Baltimore, MD!
Learn more: https://t.co/uLF3IUQ8lK pic.twitter.com/bPEtid9eAZ
— Maryland Lottery (@MDLottery) May 3, 2022
Comments / 0