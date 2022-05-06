ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Sixth Diamond District team includes Baltimore’s Port Covington developer

By Jonathan Spiers
RichmondBizSense
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRounding out the field of development teams vying for Richmond’s Diamond District project is a group led by two firms experienced in mixed-use developments primarily in New York and Baltimore, including the latter’s massive Port Covington development. Baltimore-based Weller Development Co. and New York-based LMXD are driving...

richmondbizsense.com

