Amherst loves their Comets. On May 9, Amherst came together in Marion L. Steele High School to celebrate its student-athletes heading to the next level to play college sports. “The fact that everybody in here is one big family. It is insane,” Comets shortstop and Indiana University signee Cassidy Kettleman said. “Everybody is proud of each other for the excellence that you have. to be able to celebrate with everybody is insane.”

AMHERST, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO