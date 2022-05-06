ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leetsdale, PA

Quaker Valley teammates, coach Mike Mastroianni earn all-state honors in Class 4A

By Chris Harlan
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YOZUZ_0fUse4e900
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Adou Thiero celebrates with head coach Mike Mastroianni after defeating Montour in the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Thursday, March. 3, 2022, at Petersen Events Center.

Adou Thiero and Markus Frank formed a dynamic duo for Quaker Valley, which celebrated the most successful boys basketball season in school history this winter.

The two Quakers and their coach added another reason to celebrate Friday.

Thiero and Frank each earned first-team all-state honors in a statewide vote of sportswriters, and Mike Mastroianni was named coach of the year in Class 4A after the Quakers went 27-1.

Thiero averaged 23.3 points and 10.3 rebounds, and Frank averaged 28.1 and 10. Quaker Valley won the WPIAL title and finished as the state runner-up, losing to Neumann-Goretti in the PIAA finals.

Lincoln Park teammates Brandin Cummings and Meleek Thomas also earned all-state recognition. Cummings was named to the second team and Thomas earned a spot on the third.

Neumann-Goretti sophomore Robert Wright III earned player of the year honors after leading the Saints to the team’s ninth state title. Wright averaged 19.2 points as the leading scorer in the Philadelphia Catholic League.

2021-22 Class 4A All-State Boys Basketball

First team

Robert Wright III, 6-0, so., Neumann-Goretti

Adou Thiero, 6-5, sr., Quaker Valley

Markus Frank, 6-5, sr., Quaker Valley

Moses Hipps, 6-3, so., Archbishop Carroll

Sultan Adewale, 6-8, jr., Neumann-Goretti

Trey Martin, 6-4, sr., Boiling Springs

Second team

Brandin Cummings, 6-2, so., Lincoln Park

Izaiah Pasha, 6-6, jr., Cardinal O’Hara

Deyishon Miller, 6-5, sr., West Philadelphia

Austin Finarelli, 6-0, sr., Dallas

Masud Stewart, 6-1, sr., Neumann-Goretti

Liam Joyce, 6-6, sr., Allentown Central Catholic

Third team

Meleek Thomas, 6-3, fr., Lincoln Park

Jake Hernandez, 6-4, sr., Lewisburg Area

Garrett Harrold, 6-3, jr., Penn Cambria

Tyson Thomas, 6-0, sr., Allentown Central Catholic

DiNero Washington, 5-10, jr., Collegium Charter

Edixon Gomez, 6-1, sr., Bethlehem Catholic

Player of the Year

Robert Wright III, Neumann-Goretti

Coach of the Year

Mike Mastroianni, Quaker Valley

All-State Boys Basketball Schedule

Monday: Non-PIAA schools

Tuesday: PIAA Class A

Wednesday: PIAA Class 2A

Thursday: PIAA Class 3A

Friday: PIAA Class 4A

Saturday: PIAA Class 5A

Sunday: PIAA Class 6A

Tags: Lincoln Park, Quaker Valley

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allentown, PA
City
Leetsdale, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Lewisburg, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
Trentonian

HS Softball Wrap: Robbinsville knocks off Hightstown

HIGHTSTOWN – The defending state champion Robbinsville softball team upped its record to 12-6 Thursday with a 5-3 victory over Hightstown. Shea Krebs got the win by pitching a seven-hitter with four strikeouts. Freshman Kady Olsen pitched a seven-hitter in defeat. Katie Zilliani doubled for Robbinsville and got two...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Robert Wright#Quakers#Wpial#Piaa#Boiling Springs Second
New Jersey Herald

Hunterdon Central defeats Pope John to reclaim Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex boys lacrosse title

FLEMINGTON — Hunterdon Central boys lacrosse coach Mike Vergalito doesn't like to talk about his team being undefeated. But after the Red Devils defeated Pope John, 10-3, to reclaim the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex title on Saturday afternoon, junior midfielder Sean Creter brought up the elephant on the field. "Every game, we're playing like it's either win...
SUSSEX, NJ
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

After slow start, Pine-Richland boys lacrosse gaining ground

The Pine-Richland boys lacrosse team installed new offensive and defensive philosophies this season and did so against an ambitious early season schedule. It was all done by design, but it came with some early heartache as the Rams dropped eight of their first nine games. However, once they got into...
RICHLAND, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Romesentinel.com

Tosti, RFA JVs roll past Oneida; Black Knights’ boys lax beat Warriors

The Rome Free Academy junior varsity softball team was too much for visiting Oneida on Thursday at Kost Field. Sophia Tosti pitched a gem and led the Black Knights to a 28-1 victory. Tosti had 11 strikeouts in the win. Elisabeth Morris scored four runs for the Black Knights. Teammate...
ONEIDA, NY
PennLive.com

Cumberland Valley fends off Red Land for 14-12 girls lacrosse win

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP – Four minutes remained in Thursday’s tightly-contested and much anticipated girls lacrosse showdown between Cumberland Valley and Red Land when the Patriots’ Olivia Glinski scored her fourth goal of the game to tie the contest for the seventh occasion, this time at 11-11. Cumberland Valley head coach Emily Savini immediately called a timeout to address the situation with the Eagles. “We called the timeout and I just said there’s four minutes left and it’s whoever wants to win it more,” Savini said. “You’ve got to go 110 percent and they did that.”
HERSHEY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Joe Provini to be named Northampton head wrestling coach

Northampton has found its new head wrestling coach. According to the public agenda for the Northampton Area School Board’s Monday meeting, the administration is recommending Provini, an English teacher at Northampton, be hired to replace Seth Lisa, who stepped down in March after 12 years. Such recommendations are usually followed by the board and several sources indicated they expect approval to be routine.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
11K+
Followers
382
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy