St. Cloud Area Farmers Market Starts Saturday

Since the Minnesota Zoo opened, I have loved it. When I was a kid, the only zoo that was available was the Como Zoo. While that was still a great experience, rides, and other fun things, the Minnesota Zoo took the zoo experience to another level by adding "animals in their own habitat" at least as much as they can. It's so much better than just seeing animals in a cage, both for the animal (obviously) and visitors of the zoo.

