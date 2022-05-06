ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Cloud Area Farmers Market Starts Saturday

By Jim Maurice
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 2 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- The farmers market starts Saturday in downtown St. Cloud. St. Cloud Area Farmers Market President Robin Heinen says the produce and plant vendors are a little behind schedule due to the cold spring,...

