A former Pro Bowl cornerback is looking for a new home after the New York Giants released James Bradberry on Monday to help the team's financial situation. Bradberry, 28, has been one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL over the past two seasons, intercepting seven passes while registering 35 passes defensed. He has missed just two games over the last five seasons. Bradberry was a Pro Bowler in 2020, and while his game took a step back last season, he still should have plenty of suitors on the open market.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO