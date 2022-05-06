ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

May 7 election: What Keller, Roanoke, Trophy Club, Westlake, Northeast Fort Worth voters need to know

By Bailey Lewis
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Election day for the general election is May 7. The ballot contains a host of races in Keller, Roanoke, Trophy Club, Westlake and Northeast Fort Worth along with two statewide propositions. While voters in Tarrant County may cast a ballot at any polling location in the county on election...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Early numbers in May 7 election show voters against Fort Worth charter amendment to increase pay for mayor, council members

Voters in Tarrant, Denton and Parker counties are against a pay raise for the Fort Worth mayor and City Council based on early voting totals released May 7. The May 7 ballot included 13 proposed charter amendments. The majority of them would delete outdated language and change wording in the charter, according to the city.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westlake, TX
City
Denton, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Government
Keller, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Elections
Denton County, TX
Government
Roanoke, TX
Government
State
Texas State
City
Trophy Club, TX
Denton County, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Government
Westlake, TX
Government
County
Tarrant County, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Elections
Fort Worth, TX
Government
County
Denton County, TX
City
Roanoke, TX
City
Keller, TX
Local
Texas Elections
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Dallas, Texas

"If people say I'm doing something crazy, that's usually a good sign." If you like the above statement, you have to know more about Andrew Beal, the mathematics enthusiast who developed a complex mathematical problem and offered $1 million to anyone who could solve it.
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

This 2,200 Acre Ranch in Boerne, Texas has a Cave and a Huge Country Music Star Neighbor

Wouldn't it be nice to wake up every morning and the only sound you hear is nature? That's becoming less and less a thing even for those living on a country road. But there still are areas, especially in Texas, where we can be surrounded by nothing but wide open fields. One such place exists in Boerne, outside of San Antonio, and your "neighbor" is arguably the biggest star ever in country music.
BOERNE, TX
natureworldnews.com

Another Tornado Cluster Left Towns in Oklahoma and Texas in Ruins

Seminole, Oklahoma, has been ripped apart by two tornadoes in three days, including a multi-tornado outbreak on Wednesday evening that caused extensive structural damage and a power loss. =. Extreme Weather. Seminole, roughly 60 miles southeast of Oklahoma City, was hit by a tornado for the first time at 7:53...
SEMINOLE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Legislature#Election Day#Keller Farmers Market#Realtor Wendie Bailey#Westlake Town Council#Wheat Investments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Taxation
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
News Talk 860 KSFA

Fake Dealer Tags are a Huge Problem in Texas Proven by this Dallas Arrest

In late December, I told you about an issue I keep seeing around East Texas of junk cars with dealer tags on them. I questioned how a dealership would want to sell a car in that condition. Turns out, there is a huge problem that has it's hub in Texas for selling fake dealer tags. Its a practice being used so an individual, or group of people, don't have to register their vehicle. That vehicle is then used for nefarious reasons. This latest arrest in Dallas proves how big and lucrative the problem is.
DALLAS, TX
ValleyCentral

Norma Sepulveda wins Harlingen mayor election

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Harlingen will have a new mayor after residents elected a challenger to take over the position. Norma Sepulveda won Saturday’s election with 3,659 votes over incumbent mayor Chris Boswell’s 2,388 votes in the election held Saturday. Boswell served as mayor since 2007. These results are unofficial until they […]
HARLINGEN, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

COMING SOON: Here are 5 businesses that will be opening soon in Plano

From a graffiti-fusion art installation to a virtual reality arcade, these five businesses will soon open shop in the Plano community. 1. Psychedelic Robot, a pop-up graffiti-fusion art installation that first debuted in Dallas in 2018, is coming to Plano. The company plans to open this May at 6121 W. Park Blvd. in The Shops at Willow Bend mall in the space that was previously occupied by the traveling Friends Experience, according to mall officials. A large painted robot model is on display in the Willow Bend shops. Psychedelic Robot is operated by the Bivins Gallery owners, Karen and Michael Bivins, according to the company website. The art exhibit will include a variety of interactive and multimedia installations from different artists, including sculptures, paintings, photography, video and more, the company website stated. 214-494-0489. www.psychedelicrobot.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy