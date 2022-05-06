May 7 election: What Keller, Roanoke, Trophy Club, Westlake, Northeast Fort Worth voters need to know

In late December, I told you about an issue I keep seeing around East Texas of junk cars with dealer tags on them. I questioned how a dealership would want to sell a car in that condition. Turns out, there is a huge problem that has it's hub in Texas for selling fake dealer tags. Its a practice being used so an individual, or group of people, don't have to register their vehicle. That vehicle is then used for nefarious reasons. This latest arrest in Dallas proves how big and lucrative the problem is.

