Ready to live your dreams of becoming a Pokemon master? Well now's your chance. Today only, Best Buy has shaved 50% off the price of both the Eevee and Pikachu editions of Pokemon: Let's Go for the Nintendo Switch. This deal is only available on the physical edition of the game, and now through 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), you can pick it up a copy for just $30.

