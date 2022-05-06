How to think now about the Mets’ controversial Jarred Kelenic trade

It could be worse.

After all, the Mets’ trade for Robinson Cano was — at its heart — Edwin Diaz for Jarred Kelenic. And at this moment Diaz has never pitched better for the Mets while Kelenic is arguably the worst hitter to this point of a career in major league history (corroborating stat to come).

If Diaz closes out, say, an National League title this year before entering free agency, that would make the expense and embarrassment of having taken on Cano more worthwhile, and if Kelenic never blossoms into the touted star he was expected to be, then there will not be lingering Nolan Ryan sensations.

Here is what can never be fully known from the Mets’ perspective:

1. If the Mets had held Kelenic until midseason in 2019 or until after that year, what might they have been able to get for him? By the time that season was complete, Kelenic was a consensus top-12 prospect. There would have been no need to take on a distressed asset such as Cano to gain access to someone such as Diaz or someone much better than Diaz. Mookie Betts was traded that offseason. If Kelenic were on the table, the Mets might have been able to get Francisco Lindor two years before free agency rather than one.

2. What could the Mets have done with Cano’s money? Let’s return to the thinking at the time. The finalists to become the general manager after the 2018 season were Chaim Bloom and Brodie Van Wagenen. If Bloom were hired, the Mets almost certainly would have taken a more conservative route. Check what Bloom has done with the Red Sox. He made the Diaz/Cano trade in reverse, tying half of David Price’s salary to Betts to clean up the payroll and get prospect depth. Bloom mainly has tried to keep the Red Sox competitive with lower-tier moves (until signing Trevor Story this offseason) while prioritizing infrastructure, farm system, payroll and long-term vision.

But the Wilpons did not want that pathway. They privately knew they were in the mode to sell the franchise. So they wanted to take their last best shot at winning and make the product as appealing to a buyer as possible (though the Cano debt would become a turnoff).

Van Wagenen was the executive who was willing to more boldly go for immediate sizzle, believing a contending core was in place.

Brodie Van Wagenen helped Robinson Cano secure a 10-year deal with the Mariners as his agent before reuniting with his client when both became members of the Mets. N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

Cano was owed five years at $120 million at the time of the deal. But the Mariners sent $20 million and took on the $28 million left on Jay Bruce’s deal and $8.5 million still owed to Anthony Swarzak. That dropped the commitment to $63.5 million. The Mets paid Cano roughly $7.5 million of the $20 million commitment during the 60-game 2020 COVID season and did not pay him a penny of the $20.25 million they owed last year when Cano was suspended for a full season for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy for a second time. (The Mets asked for Kyle Lewis in versions of the deal and the Mariners inquired about Jeff McNeil, but those players were not included.)

Of course, they obtained Cano after he had missed half a season due to his first suspension — the ultimate buyer beware.

But Van Wagenen had been Cano’s agent and had guided him to his 10-year, $240 million pact with the Mariners and through the first suspension. He obtained him because he believed in the player and person. Cano did not perform well in his first Mets season (2019) and did in his second, but it was 60 games, and we know now he was using illegal performance enhancers during the year.

In all, it would have been better for the Mets to avoid the marriage, use Kelenic in a different fashion and deploy the money they did spend on Cano differently as well.

But this would be all the more a horror show for the organization if Kelenic were thriving.

He is not.

Remember the stat I promised? Kelenic has appeared in 117 games between last season and this one. He has accumulated 457 plate appearances and has hit .172. Among players with at least 450 plate appearances in the first two years of their careers, Kelenic’s average is the worst ever.

This should not condemn him. Mike Schmidt’s average through his first two years (145 games/483 plate appearances) was .197. Those still defending Kelenic note his age. He will not turn 23 until July 16. They mention that his progress was stilted by the lack of a standard minor league season in 2020. They say the tools are still there to hit well.

Edwin Diaz has been an effective closer for the Mets throughout much of his tenure with the team. Corey Sipkin

In a text reply to a question I asked about how the Mariners assess Kelenic now, Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said, “Kelenic is 22 and trying to figure it out in the big leagues. It’s been a difficult transition for him to get over the hump, not unlike many of the better young prospects in the league since the pandemic. I do think the lost time has made it tougher on a lot of guys, [Kelenic] among them. He’s young, very talented and we do believe he will figure it out.”

There are seven position players in their age-22 season or younger playing at least semi-regularly, and the only one performing well is Tampa Bay’s Wander Franco. The ones who are struggling besides Kelenic are MLB.com’s No. 1 prospect Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals), No. 3 Julio Rodriguez (Mariners), No. 4 Spencer Torkelson (Tigers), No. 9 C.J. Abrams (Padres) plus Diamondbacks infielder Geraldo Perdomo. Maybe there is a fuller price being paid in development now for the 2020 COVID disruption.

So while it is too soon to pass a final verdict on Kelenic, it is also true that it is easier to find detractors now than it was a year and a half ago.

I spoke to four scouts/executives who see the Mariners regularly. The most upbeat assessment from the group offered that Kelenic should benefit from moving from center field to a corner outfield spot now that Rodriguez has arrived. This official’s belief was that Kelenic still projects to above-average Michael Conforto-type production. Which is good. In an alternate universe, the Mets probably would not have minded losing Conforto after last season and replacing him with, well, Conforto II at minimum salary.

But will Kelenic reach that level? One scout called him “over-hyped,” adding, “He’s confused about who he is. I think he’s a fourth outfielder/platoon type. It’s like he’s trying to be a middle-of-the-order bat but really should be a contact guy.”

The vibe I am getting at this nascent point of Kelenic’s career is the lefty version of Clint Frazier. The fifth overall pick in the 2013 draft, Frazier was the linchpin prospect in a high-profile trade for a standout reliever (to the Yankees for Andrew Miller) and was praised for his array of tools, notably his bat speed. Since the deal, he has been beset by questions surrounding his maturity and whether or not he could connect the tools to become a reliable player. Last fall, he was released by the Yankees before signing a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Cubs.

Jarred Kelenic has struggled to hit since being called up to the Mariners in 2021. NHLI via Getty Images

Kelenic was the sixth overall pick in the 2018 draft, the linchpin prospect in a high-profile trade for a standout reliever and was praised for his array of tools, including plus bat speed. But in the majors, questions have arisen about his maturity and whether he can connect his tools to become a reliable player.

To think, just 15 months ago, then-Mariners president Kevin Mather told a fan club that the organization was basically manipulating Kelenic’s service time, essentially not bringing him to the majors to begin the 2021 season because he had refused a team-friendly, long-term deal that would buy out future free-agent years. Mather resigned and Kelenic became a cause célèbre, with demands he be put on the roster. It sounded fraudulent when the organization said he still needed development time.

Kelenic ultimately made his debut a year ago, on May 13, 2021, and, lo and behold, he wasn’t ready. In his first 30 games, he hit .101 with 39 strikeouts in 109 at-bats. His September was encouraging as Kelenic hit seven homers in 29 games and generated an .854 OPS. Perhaps the light had gone on.

If so, it hasn’t stayed on in 2022. Among players with at least 80 plate appearances this year, Kelenic’s batting average of .122 is the second-worst in the majors and his 37.5 strikeout percentage is third-worst.

He’s still young — he’d be the Mets’ youngest position player by five years, for example. Maybe there is something to the COVID disruption. Perhaps last September will end up being a truer indicator of Kelenic’s skills.

For now, though, his struggles and Diaz’s excellence are making even the Cano debacle more tolerable for the Mets.

Tne Rangers gave Corey Seager a 10-year, $325 million contract in free agency, for which they’ve received his career-worst marks in batting average and on-base percentage. Getty Images

1. Let’s take a quick, early snapshot of how the most celebrated free-agent shortstop class ever is doing.

The answer is not great. No one is excelling offensively — consider that Javier Baez, Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Trevor Story have a combined eight homers in 468 plate appearances, or one fewer home run than C.J. Cron, Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo each had in just more than 100 plate appearances. Their combined slash line going into Thursday was .233/.298/.347.

All five players went to AL teams. The Rangers invested half a billion dollars in Semien and Seager and are 10-14. The Red Sox, who gave $140 million to Story (like Semien, playing second base), are 10-16. The Tigers gave the same amount to Baez and are 8-16. Correa’s Twins are 15-11 and first in the AL Central — his defense helping a surprising rotation, his offense pedestrian.

The Yankees, to quite a lot of consternation, shunned the shortstop market. At this moment, their inexpensive stopgap, Isiah-Kiner Falefa, has the same Fangraphs Wins Above Replacement (0.7) as Seager and was better than Baez and Correa. Semien actually has a negative WAR at second base; Story has the same WAR as Baltimore second baseman Rougned Odor, a drop worse than Angels second baseman Tyler Wade.

2. Drew Smith’s 11⅓ innings are the third-most without allowing a run behind only the Pirates’ Dillon Peters (16⅔) and the Rays’ J.P. Feyereisen (11⅔).

David Robertson could return to New York this summer if the Mets shop for bullpen help and the Cubs trade off some high-performing veterans. Getty Images

Fourth on the list is a blast from the past — the Cubs’ David Robertson (11 innings). It is a name for Mets fans to track. It is pretty clear the Mets will need to add relievers as this season goes along, and there is a strong chance that the Cubs will be sellers. Going into Thursday, Baseball Reference gave the Cubs (9-15) less than a 1 percent chance to make the playoffs .

If Robertson holds up — he is 37 and appeared in 19 combined games from 2019-21 — there would be no questions about whether he could handle New York, having already done so in two successful stints with the Yankees. The Cubs also have Mychal Givens and Chris Martin on one-year contracts, placing them on a shortlist for relievers likely to be traded before the Aug. 2 deadline, as well.

3. Before I let you know what the Reds’ rotation ERA is, here are a few items about offense through the first month of the 2022 season:

Hunter Greene may be able to fire his fastball at upwards of 100 mph, but the rookie hasn’t been much help to a Reds rotation that is giving up runs at an alarming pace. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Runs per game are the lowest since 1982, doubles the lowest since 1992, triples the lowest ever, homers the lowest since 2014, batting average the lowest ever (by five points).

So this has not been a great year for hitting or scoring runs. Yet the Reds’ starting rotation has an ERA of 8.91. That is 99 earned runs in 100 innings. The worst of all time is 6.64 by the 1996 Tigers, who lost 109 games and were managed by Buddy Bell. This 3-22 Reds team is managed by his son, David Bell. If the current Reds rotation threw 35 straight shutout innings, it would still have a worse ERA (6.65) than that of the 1996 Tigers.

The Reds are scheduled to get back their ace, Luis Castillo, who has yet to pitch this season due to a shoulder injury, on Monday. Cincinnati will have to hope he pitches well to lower their embarrassment level and rotation ERA while raising the possibility that he is the best starting pitcher available at the trade deadline.