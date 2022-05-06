ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, IA

Congresswoman Hinson Holding Town Hall in Clayton County

By Janelle Tucker
Mix 94.7 KMCH
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongresswoman Ashley Hinson will be holding a town hall in Clayton County today....

kmch.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KCRG.com

Iowa DNR looking for people who allegedly dumped garbage in nature area

Students and staff at Waco High School in Wayland hosted a fundraiser to support a Ukrainian foreign exchange student and his family. Groups gather, rally on Pentacrest in Iowa City after leaked Roe v. Wade decision. Updated: 6 hours ago. In Iowa City, protestors and counter-protestors took to the Pentacrest...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Abortion-rights supporters rally and march through Iowa City

Iowa City abortion-rights supporters held a rally on the Pentacrest and marched through downtown Iowa City on Saturday after the leaked draft of the U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. About 150 attendees listened to speakers and held signs in support of abortion rights. “We fight...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clayton County, IA
Government
County
Clayton County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Elkader, IA
Government
City
Elkader, IA
KCCI.com

Six Democrats face off for Iowa House District 36

Iowa — A tight race is shaping up in Des Moines for Iowa House District 36 with six Democrats running for the seat. KCCI asked every candidate why they're running and what they want to accomplish. Here's what they told us:. "I have a broad depth of experience...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Pro-Choice Rallies held in Iowa on Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Americans for Democratic Iowa held a Pro-Choice Rally on Saturday, May 7th. They gathered outside U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley’s Waterloo office. A Rally for Reproductive Rights is also scheduled at the Iowa State Capitol at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Hinson
KCCI.com

Des Moines City Council approves plan for Single Speed Brewing

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council has approved plans to add another brewery. The parent company of Waterloo-based Single Speed Brewing proposed a $5.4 million renovation and conversion on Scott Avenue. The brewery will be going into the old location of Earl's Tire and Service Center....
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy