AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Board of Commissioners adopted a municipal budget of $5,395,354 for 2022 after holding a second reading and public hearing at the municipal marina on Monday night. Officials said $3,606,882 will be raised by property taxes for municipal purposes, while $435,179 will be raised for library purposes. However, the total tax levy estimated for 2022 will generate a .294 percent rate compared to last year’s .430 percent rate under the 2021 budget of $5,343,178.

AVON-BY-THE-SEA, NJ ・ 18 MINUTES AGO