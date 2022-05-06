ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

New Yorkers Facing Rent Hike

By Terry Trahim
 4 days ago
People living in the city’s one million rent stabilized apartments could soon be paying more.

The Rent Guidelines Board has given preliminary approval to a rent hike. One year leases would see a 2-to-4 percent increase, while two year leases would increase 4-to-6 percent.

If given final approval, it would be the largest rent hike in a decade. Landlords had been pushing for an even bigger increase, claiming they’ve been squeezed financially during the pandemic by rising costs.

A final vote is expected in June.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

