Mike Smith, far right, executive director of the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival, welcomes the crew of various Coast Guard cutters to Grand Haven at a previous festival. Tribune file photo / Alli Rusco

The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival isn’t until July, but planning for the event is already underway, and the festival’s executive director provided an update to the Grand Haven City Council on Monday.

Mike Smith said this is the earliest he has ever presented to the council on the upcoming festival. That may have had something to do with the changes they are planning for this year’s event.