Officer Slashed, Suspect Shot On Coney Island

An NYPD officer was slashed in the hand by a suspect carrying a pair of knives on Coney Island.

The officers confronted the 57-year-old man on West 8th Street on Thursday afternoon when the suspect charged at one of the officers, slashing him across the hand. Other officers ordered the man to drop the knives, but he continued to rush at the officers.

Four shots were fired and the suspect was hit in the shoulder and the leg. Police recovered both knives, including one that was 16-inches long.

The officer was treated at the hospital and released. The suspect was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

