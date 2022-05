With recent approvals for large residential developments near UConn Health and close to the Big Bird bridge on Route 4, Farmington has slightly more than 750 apartments that could be built in the next year or two. And if long-stalled plans for a complex in Unionville are revived, the total would top 1,000. The wave of apartment construction that has hit central Connecticut for the past year is ...

FARMINGTON, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO