Regarding the video of the 8-year-old boy who was detained by the Syracuse police, I have to ask: Why do civilians — those who have never been police officers, or have never known one personally — always insist that the police could have or should have handled a situation to which they responded “so much better”? It’s easy to be an armchair law expert. Enforcing the law? Not so much.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO