Man arrested after rampage at Bangkok airport

A man who allegedly went on an armed rampage at Thailand’s biggest airport is now facing charges, one of which could be eligible for the death penalty. The man, identified as 34-year-old Watchara Khambut, faces seven charges over the incident at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on Wednesday, May...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
This is the surreal moment 21 migrants were found concealed inside two wooden crates during a traffic stop in Texas. The shocking findings took place April 6 when state troopers and U.S. Border Patrol agents pulled over a pickup truck and disrupted the human smuggling attempt in Laredo. Footage released...
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting his girlfriend, the woman’s father and the family dog at their Southern California home. Police say officers responding to reports of a family disturbance found the 27-year-old woman and her 61-year-old father with gunshot wounds Saturday at the residence in Oxnard. Both victims were expected to survive. The condition of the dog wasn’t immediately known. Police say it wasn’t clear if the animal was intentionally shot or struck by accident. The woman’s boyfriend, who also lived at the home, was arrested and police recovered a rifle at the scene.
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A woman was arrested on Mother's Day after her three children were found dead at a home in Los Angeles, police said. The three victims, two boys and a girl, were between 8 and 12 years old, Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Bruce Borihanh told reporters at the scene, according to NBC Los Angeles.
A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Southern California woman was killed when she rammed her car into her boyfriend’s vehicle following an argument over the weekend. Police say after arguing at home, the man left the residence in his vehicle and the woman followed in her car. After ramming the man’s vehicle, the woman’s car hit a median and flipped over several times. Police say the 28-year-old woman was ejected and died at the scene. The man was not seriously injured.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Southern California police who responded to reports of screams from a sports utility over the weekend arrested a man after officers found the body of another man inside the SUV. Anaheim police say in a statement that officers Sunday morning saw a man getting out of the SUV that was parked in a residential neighborhood. The man who had been exiting the SUV was detained and police said there were no other suspects and no threat to the community. The victim’s identity was withheld pending notification of relatives.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say man was detained when police investigating reports of screaming coming from a parked SUV found the body of another man inside the vehicle in Southern California. Anaheim police say officers responded shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday and saw a man exiting the SUV parked in a residential neighborhood. Police say a “recently deceased” man was discovered in the vehicle. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. Police say there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the community.
HANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors in central California have dropped a murder charge against a woman in connection with the death of her unborn child through drug use. The Kings County district attorney’s office dropped the charge against Adora Perez on Monday. She pleaded no contest in 2018 to voluntary manslaughter to avoid a murder charge after giving birth to a stillborn child after using methamphetamine. In January, California’s attorney general said the fetal murder law was never intended to include pregnant women. In March, a judge overturned Perez’s voluntary manslaughter conviction and 11-year prison sentence and she was permitted to fight the original murder charge in court.
Comments / 0