Rise & Shine! I’m Scott Barrett, managing editor for The Daily News, and today is May 10, the 130th day of the year — 235 days remain in 2022. On this day in 1970, perhaps the most iconic hockey image was captured when photographer Ray Lussier caught Bobby Orr flying through the air after scoring the decisive goal against the St. Louis Blues to win the Stanley Cup. Here & Now ...

NEWPORT COUNTY, RI ・ 15 MINUTES AGO