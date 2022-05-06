ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Atletico Madrid predicted lineup vs Real Madrid - La Liga

By Grey Whitebloom
90min
90min
 4 days ago

Atletico Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Real...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renan Lodi
Person
Jan Oblak
Person
Mario Hermoso
Person
Antoine Griezmann
Person
Matheus Cunha
Person
Geoffrey Kondogbia
Person
Diego Simeone
Person
Luis Suarez
Person
Marcos Llorente
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid#Madrid Derby#Real Madrid La Liga#The Xi Diego Simeone#Real Madrid 1#Atletienglish#Los Blancos#Spanish#Uruguayan
90min

Bruno Fernandes refuses to be drawn on future of Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes has refused to be drawn on what the future may hold for Man Utd, admitting that 'many things need to be fixed' at the club. United were officially dumped out of the race for a Champions League place on Saturday after being dismantled by mid-table Brighton on the south coast. The 4-0 defeat also means the Red Devils are guaranteed to end the season with their lowest points tally in the Premier League era.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
90min

90min

539
Followers
3K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy