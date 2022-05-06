ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man dies in Crediton after car and motorcycle collision

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has died after a collision involving a car...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ebbw Vale: Cyclist killed when driver tried to greet him

A man cycling home from work died after a colleague drove his car up beside him to say "see you in the morning", Cardiff Crown Court has heard. Fitness enthusiast Paul Heenan, 40, cycled to work at a factory in Ebbw Vale for the first time in April 2020 because of Covid restrictions on gyms.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Princess Road crash: Cyclist dies after collision

A cyclist has died after a crash with a vehicle on one of the main routes into Manchester, police have said. The man in his 20s was injured in the collision near Alexandra Park on Princess Road before 02:30 BST on Saturday. He was taken to hospital where he died,...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Swansea: Tributes to motorcyclist killed in crash

Police have named the man who died in a crash in Swansea on Tuesday. Syed Asim Ali Shah, 26, from Port Talbot, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash, which happened at about 19:25 BST on Heol Maes Eglwys, Cwmrhydyceirw. The 26-year-old's family said he was "the...
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
The Independent

Family pay tribute to doctor who died after being attacked

The family of a retired doctor who died a month after being attacked have remembered him as “a man of great patience, modesty and integrity”.Dr Kim Harrison, 68, was assaulted in the village of Clydach, near Swansea in Wales, on March 12.He died in hospital from a head injury on April 9, South Wales Police said.Dr Harrison’s family said he trained at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London and went on to help set up the respiratory unit at the Morriston Hospital in Swansea.Whilst we deeply mourn the loss of an exceptional man, we wish to celebrate his fulfilled and...
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Yard workers drowned in pig feed, manslaughter trial hears

Two yard workers drowned in pig feed after being overcome by fumes inside a tanker, a court has heard. Leicester Crown Court was told one of the workers, Nathan Walker, was asked to clean inside the tanker despite the risk of him being overcome by carbon dioxide. Gavin Rawson is...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

CCTV reveals shocking moment an HGV smashes into two parked cars and van at 7.30am leaving 'absolute carnage' as resident says aftermath of the crash on a quiet residential street 'was like a war zone'

This is the moment an HGV truck smashes into three vehicles on a quiet residential street, leaving behind a scene of 'absolute carnage'. Emergency services were called to the incident on Blackburn Road, Egerton at 7.30am yesterday, in which no-one was hurt, but left locals staring at what one described as 'a war zone'.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Person rescued from River Severn in Shropshire

Firefighters have rescued a person from the River Severn in Shropshire. Emergency services were called to the Castlefields area of Shrewsbury at about 22:10 BST on Friday. One person was rescued and left in the care of paramedics, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said. Crews from Baschurch, Minsterley, Shrewsbury and...
ACCIDENTS

