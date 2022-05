ROCKFORD — If you are a voter and wondering — no, you have not missed this year's primary election. Illinois voters are accustomed to a spring primary to choose which candidates will represent political parties in the Nov. 8 general election. The primary this year was moved by the General Assembly from March 15 to June 28 because of delays in U.S. Census data needed to redraw Congressional and legislative district maps. ...

