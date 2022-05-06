The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, May 6, 2022

When news leaked of the possible overturning of Roe v Wade, tweets and commentaries began circulating calling for people in the United States to learn from experiences in Argentina, Mexico, and Colombia – countries that have recently managed to decriminalize abortion – or from Chile, where it is included in the new constitutional project. This call is interesting because it reveals a new and powerful force rising from Latin America, where the right to abortion was won by a mass feminist movement in the streets. It also challenges the conventional map of progress and women’s rights. It is no longer an issue of an advanced “first world” or “global north,” while the “global south” lags behind. This is a unique political opportunity to reflect on the strategies and arguments for reproductive freedom deployed by the “green tide”, which fights for abortion rights.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 24 MINUTES AGO