ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, May 6, 2022

By FlaglerLive
flaglerlive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeather: Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Friday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60...

flaglerlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

What Latin American feminists can teach American women about the abortion fight

When news leaked of the possible overturning of Roe v Wade, tweets and commentaries began circulating calling for people in the United States to learn from experiences in Argentina, Mexico, and Colombia – countries that have recently managed to decriminalize abortion – or from Chile, where it is included in the new constitutional project. This call is interesting because it reveals a new and powerful force rising from Latin America, where the right to abortion was won by a mass feminist movement in the streets. It also challenges the conventional map of progress and women’s rights. It is no longer an issue of an advanced “first world” or “global north,” while the “global south” lags behind. This is a unique political opportunity to reflect on the strategies and arguments for reproductive freedom deployed by the “green tide”, which fights for abortion rights.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy