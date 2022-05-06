The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, May 6, 2022
By FlaglerLive
Weather: Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Friday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60...
Fox News host Lisa Kennedy said on Monday that U.S. lawmakers "should not have the government involved in education at all," suggesting that America should rid itself of the public school system entirely. Kennedy's remarks came during Monday's segment of "Outnumbered" in which Kennedy was facilitating a discussion around the...
From time to time readers send me suggestions. Some are helpful. Recently two books were suggested, "Propaganda" by Jacques Ellul and "Manipulating the Masses" by John Hamilton. Ellul’s book, written about 60 years ago, is a theoretical treatment of propaganda as it had burgeoned in the 20th century. It is...
When news leaked of the possible overturning of Roe v Wade, tweets and commentaries began circulating calling for people in the United States to learn from experiences in Argentina, Mexico, and Colombia – countries that have recently managed to decriminalize abortion – or from Chile, where it is included in the new constitutional project. This call is interesting because it reveals a new and powerful force rising from Latin America, where the right to abortion was won by a mass feminist movement in the streets. It also challenges the conventional map of progress and women’s rights. It is no longer an issue of an advanced “first world” or “global north,” while the “global south” lags behind. This is a unique political opportunity to reflect on the strategies and arguments for reproductive freedom deployed by the “green tide”, which fights for abortion rights.
