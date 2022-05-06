Little Traverse Civic Theater heads 'Into the Woods' with upcoming show

PETOSKEY — It's a big year for the Little Traverse Civic Theater with its ongoing 75th anniversary and its next step onto the stage with "Into the Woods."

The theater group is currently working on and putting the finishing touches on its upcoming rendition of "Into the Woods" — following James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's take on everyone's favorite storybook characters.

"The civic theater hasn't produced a musical in something like five years and this is quite a large scale one that I think our community will be really blown away with," said director Tracy Thomson.

"We have a great cast and quite the amount of musical talent on stage," he said.

This is Thomson's first time directing a show for the civic theater but he has a long list of accolades and experience including working with the Young Americans, Crooked Tree Arts Center and the Petoskey school band and theater programs to name a few.

"I've been in a few shows but it's my first time directing and it's been really, really great," he said.

"Most of my experience has been working with kids at the high school level so working with adults has changed my way of directing and communicating with the actors," he added.

The cast for the upcoming show includes Amy Green, Ann Stebelton, Collin LaPrairie, Eleanor Hill, Eric Leister, Alexandra Myers, Sally Crowley, Sidra Brill, Amber Michelsen, Brooke Osborne, Kathleen Shotwell, Janice Rundles, Michael Britton, Sara Beth Hickman, Joey Hickman, James Stebelton, Kate Baldwin, Stewart Johnston and Molly Stebelton who will all follow the story of a baker and his wife who wish to have a child.

The couple learn they cannot have a child because of a witch's curse and together they set out on a journey to break the curse.

The civic theater — in addition to producing its first musical in half a decade — has also spent time turning Crooked Tree Art Center's stage into a fully immersive experience for the audience.

"In the initial planning stages of the show I immediately knew I wanted to have this immersive theater experience for the audience," said Thomson.

"As soon as you walk into the theater, as you walk through the doors, you'll feel part of the show," he added.

The Little Traverse Civic Theater will have multiple shows for "Into the Woods" with performances at 7 p.m. from Thursday-Saturday, May 12-14 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 15. The theater will also host another round of shows at 7 p.m. the following week from Thursday-Saturday, May 19-21. All shows will take place in Crooked Tree Art Center's theater.

Tickets are currently on sale and available at the Crooked Tree Arts Center as well as online at www.ltct.org. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students or those 18 and under.

More information about the upcoming "Into the Woods" show and Little Traverse Civic Theater happenings can also be found on its website.

