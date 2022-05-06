Community foundation awards grants in spring 2022 cycle

This week, the Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation announced that it is awarding nearly $286,000 in grants as part of its Spring 2022 cycle.

There will be 32 organizations in Emmet County receiving grants. These grants will fund a variety of services, programming and capital improvements for nonprofit organizations, educational institutions and municipalities in Emmet County.

“We are humbled by our role as a community grantmaker,” said Jenni Attie, chair of the foundation’s Grant Distribution Committee. “Our community is made stronger in so many ways by the work of these organizations.”

Out of the total amount, $70,387 in grant money will come from the Fund for Youth, as advised by the Youth Advisory Committee, which is comprised of 20 teens, eighth grade through seniors.

With 14 grant applicants, the Youth Advisory Committee had more applicants than usual.

The money for the grants came from a variety of funds, including field of interest funds addressing specific areas like senior citizens, health, housing and natural resources. Money also came from donor advised funds, which are created by individuals and families.

The foundation was able to fund nearly all of the grant requests, in part due to donor advised funds, which contributed 20 percent of the total granted.

More information about the community foundation can be found on its website or by calling (231) 348-5820. A full list of the spring 2022 grants can be found at the foundation’s website.

