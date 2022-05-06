CHARLEVOIX — It’s time to get fresh at the Charlevoix Farmers Market.

Thursday, May 19 downtown on Bridge Street/East Park will mark the beginning of the 2022 farmers market season. It will continue each Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in East Park.

All products sold are locally grown and produced. From fresh produce, meats, eggs, and fine artisan baked goods to just picked flowers, canned items, syrup, soaps, and lotions, there will be something for everyone.

Vendor participation is larger than ever this year with 40 booths to shop. All favorites are returning, with 11 new vendors joining this season.

The market has partnered with several organizations, including the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, Circle of Arts and the Charlevoix Public Library to provide special events and activities throughout the season. Music at the Market is brought to you by Pat O’Brien & Associates and Blissfest Music Organization.

For more information, please contact Beth Anzell, farmers market manager at (231) 547-3253, or betha@charlevoixmi.gov . Visit the market’s website at www.charlevoixmi.gov/338/Farmers-Market .

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Charlevoix Farmers Market starts May 19