FORT MILL, S.C. — The South Carolina Strawberry Festival will get off to a later start this year due to a stormy forecast Friday. The town of Fort Mill announced the festival, in its 13th year, will now start on Saturday, May 7. The decision was made to delay the start due to a forecast with strong storms, gusty winds and lightning for the Carolinas on Friday.

FORT MILL, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO