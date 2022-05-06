ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

29 Pieces Of Clothing That Are Essentially Made For Traveling

By Abby Kass / BuzzFeed Shopping
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PekkS_0fUsRbF200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=389fil_0fUsRbF200 Pack your bags with this wrap shirt that can be worn multiple ways, this comfortable stretch jumpsuit and this reversible jacket that packs up small. (Photo: Aday, Amazon, Summersalt)

If you deal with packing indecision come travel time, clothing items that are versatile, foldable and incredibly comfortable can be the ultimate solution. Whether your destination is somewhere tropical, a fashion-forward city or backpacking across Europe, the following list of chic joggers, waterproof shoes, portable puffer jackets and wrinkle-resistant blazers will be welcome additions to your suitcase.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.  Prices and availability are subject to change.Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

How to get a free pair of Nike sneakers and other life hacks

Reading the fine print or understanding available offers means you could be saving money or taking advantage of refunds or freebies that you might not have otherwise known about, like a brand-new pair of Nike sneakers. That's the kind of attention to detail that can lead to some surprising upsides,...
APPAREL
StyleCaster

I’m Obsessed With This Boho Spring Dress I Got On Amazon For $23

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There was definitely a point where the idea of buying clothes on Amazon made me skeptical, but honey, all that has changed. Amazon Fashion is now as reliable as your local Nordstrom or Urban Outfitters, and I’ll be damned if I’m not impulse-buying cute spring must-haves from Amazon on the reg! Amazon now carries major fashion brands from Ganni to LoveShackFancy, but when I’m not in the mood to spend a ton of...
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Best Anti-Cellulite Leggings 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cellulite is...not our favorite thing in the world. To say the very least. Even though so many of us have it, it can still leave us feeling insecure and upset. it can have us avoiding beach and pool […]
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Time#Clothing#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

6 Things You Should Get Rid of Right Now (Because They’re Just Taking Up Space)

In the past year, I’ve re-evaluated my previous goals to get rid of as much as I possibly can any time I can. Specifically, I’ve decided that I will think long and hard before getting rid of baskets or other storage containers that can come in and out of rotation as my home life evolves. (Turns out I really needed some baskets when I was doubling my groceries to minimize early-pandemic trips to the store but couldn’t double the size of my pantry.)
HOME & GARDEN
ABC4

Popular burger chain offers free fries for the rest of 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – One of the best things about Utah is the beloved culinary masterpiece that is fry sauce. What better way to enjoy fry sauce than with free french fries? Starting today, national fast food chain Burger King is offering free fries to all “Royal Perks” members for the rest of the year. The […]
UTAH STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

49K+
Followers
2K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy