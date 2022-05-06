Kentucky a ‘dream school’ for star prospect. And the top UK basketball recruiting links.

Texas basketball prospect Tre Johnson has already established himself as one of the premier scorers and top overall recruits in the 2024 class, and he hasn’t been shy about his adoration for the Kentucky Wildcats’ program.

Most recently, Johnson — a 6-foot-6 shooting guard from the Dallas area — told Pro Insight that UK has been his “dream school” since middle school, attributing that to watching Tyrese Maxey, a fellow Texan who Johnson grew up watching. He also listed Kentucky as one of the schools he’s been hearing from most lately, along with Duke, North Carolina and Arkansas. Former UK assistant Jai Lucas was involved in his recruitment, but the Cats are still expected to be in a good spot even with Lucas’ recent departure to Duke.

Johnson is the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, and he already has a reputation as a knockdown outside shooter . He averaged 23.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game as a sophomore this past season.

Check out the full Q&A with Johnson at Pro Insight . He’s certainly one to keep an eye on as Kentucky gets more involved with the 2024 recruiting class.

