Kentucky a ‘dream school’ for star prospect. And the top UK basketball recruiting links.

By Ben Roberts
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

Texas basketball prospect Tre Johnson has already established himself as one of the premier scorers and top overall recruits in the 2024 class, and he hasn’t been shy about his adoration for the Kentucky Wildcats’ program.

Most recently, Johnson — a 6-foot-6 shooting guard from the Dallas area — told Pro Insight that UK has been his “dream school” since middle school, attributing that to watching Tyrese Maxey, a fellow Texan who Johnson grew up watching. He also listed Kentucky as one of the schools he’s been hearing from most lately, along with Duke, North Carolina and Arkansas. Former UK assistant Jai Lucas was involved in his recruitment, but the Cats are still expected to be in a good spot even with Lucas’ recent departure to Duke.

Johnson is the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, and he already has a reputation as a knockdown outside shooter . He averaged 23.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game as a sophomore this past season.

Check out the full Q&A with Johnson at Pro Insight . He’s certainly one to keep an eye on as Kentucky gets more involved with the 2024 recruiting class.

Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links

Shaedon Sharpe is No. 5 in NBA Draft rankings from CBS Sports

Latest on Emoni Bates, Jamarion Sharpe and other top transfers

Former UK point guard Devin Askew transferring to California

Sports Illustrated: Shaedon Sharpe No. 5 on NBA Draft board

Notes on a Kentucky target and possible all-time class for Duke

Kentucky target Leonard Miller is eligible for the NBA Draft

Adou Thiero’s Crystal Ball : Kentucky remains the big favorite

College leaders urge NCAA to enforce NIL guidelines , or else

Xavier Booker among most rapidly improving big men in 2023

247Sports: Five programs already winning in transfer portal

CBS Sports: More top coaches that could retire early

More Next Cats links: Louisville close to landing top recruit?

On3.com

Kentucky lands commitment from Calipari legacy recruit Adou Thiero

Adou Thiero, a 6-foot-5 combo guard out of Leetsdale (Pa.) Quaker Valley has committed to Kentucky basketball for the class of 2022, he tells On3. “I chose (Kentucky) because Coach Cal gets people to the league and I’ve known him for a while so I know he wants what’s best for me,” Thiero said to On3. “They also have a sports science center to help prevent injuries and I just think going there and trusting the process, I will be the best player I can be.”
The Spun

How Much The Jockey Gets For Winning The Kentucky Derby

A first-place finish at the Kentucky Derby doesn't just mean a shiny gold trophy and some roses. It's also a nice little payday for the jockey of the winning horse, but maybe not quite what some fans would imagine. When it comes to this year's running of the Kentucky Derby,...
The Spun

Major Upset At Kentucky Derby: Fans React

An improbable upset has taken place at the 2022 Kentucky Derby. Rich Strike, which had 80-to-1 odds, has won the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby. It's one of the craziest outcome's in the prestigious event's history. "ONE OF THE BIGGEST UPSETS IN KENTUCKY DERBY HISTORY 80-1 UNDERDOG RICH STRIKE...
The Spun

College Basketball's Leading Shot Blocker Announces His Decision

Despite leading college basketball in blocks last year, Western Kentucky center Jamarion Sharp couldn't lead the Hilltoppers into any sort of postseason tournament. Will Sharp return to WKU for another run next season though?. Per Kevin Sweeney of Sports Illustrated, Sharp has decided to stay at Western Kentucky. This news...
The Spun

Look: New Commitment Prediction Made For Arch Manning

In the latest turn in the high-profile recruiting of Arch Manning, one school has quickly separated itself in the eyes of On3 Sports' Recruiting Prediction Machine. According to college football recruiting analyst Gerry Hamilton, the Texas Longhorns are the most likely to land the five-star QB, as it stands now.
Lexington Herald-Leader

