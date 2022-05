‘Tis the season for true crime miniseries. If you’re a fan of the genre, well, your TV viewing schedule must be pretty full—you have a lot of options these days. But if your craving has yet to be satiated, there’s good news: Hulu has another one for you. Their latest miniseries, Candy, stars Jessica Biel and tells the true story of Candy Montgomery, a housewife in small-town Texas who in 1980 killed her friend Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey) by slashing her 41 times with an ax, but was later acquitted of murder. The series is “inspired by” the true events and over five episodes, attempts to explain what drove Montgomery to such violence and how she got away with it. Looking to know more about Candy before diving in? Read below for more details about Candy‘s release date, cast and more.

