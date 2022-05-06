Here’s your Lexington Voter Guide ahead of May 2022 primary election
It’s primary season, y’all.
May 17 is approaching and Fayette County voters soon will head to the polls and choose the next people to represent them, their needs and wants.
What do I need to know about early voting? How do council candidates want to better the city, be it homelessness, the urban service boundary or crime? What do I need to bring with me on Election Day?
We’ve compiled a wealth of resources to help you answer those questions and more.
Below you’ll find links to our stories explaining voting, explanations of the major local races and candidates, and who the Herald-Leader editorial board is endorsing in city-wide seats. We’ll keep updating this page as new content is posted.
Don’t see the information you’re looking for? Email us at hlcityregion@herald-leader.com and it might turn into a story.
Election Day: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. May 17
Early voting, no excuse: May 12-14
If you are planning to vote in-person during the state’s early voting window – May 12 to 14 – here’s everything you should know and what other options may be available .
Absentee voting: Find more information about absentee voting by mail and excused in-person absentee voting on the State Board of Elections website.
Herald-Leader Endorsements
‘A new era in criminal justice.’ Herald-Leader endorses Angela Evans for County Attorney
Gorton has the temperament, track record for another term as Lexington mayor. Wallace our second choice to move on to fall election.
Lexington Mayor
Should Lexington use Flock cameras to catch criminals? Mayoral candidates weigh in
Lexington mayor’s race: Kloiber has fundraising lead over Gorton. He gave himself $275K
Here’s who has raised the most cash in Lexington mayor’s race and who has the most left
Fayette County Attorney
Fayette County attorney candidates spar over racial justice, disparities as election nears
After race protest prosecution, Fayette County Attorney faces opponent’s call for change
Fayette District Court Judge
Who’s running for Fayette District Court judge? What to know about 3 candidates
Fayette Circuit Court Judge
Violence in Lexington, bail policy among issues as 5 seek circuit court judgeship
Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council District 1
Here’s where the candidates for 1st District council seat stand on top Lexington issues
Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council District 4
Crime, traffic, housing, more: What Fayette District 4 council candidates want to change
Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council District 5
Here’s where the 3 candidates for the 5th district council seat stand on top Lexington issues
State Senate - District 22
What the Cooperrider-Douglas race could tell us about the state of COVID politics in Kentucky
Central KY Senate race a window into the future of ‘Liberty’ politics in state GOP
Douglas-Cooperrider race, big haul for Aull headline Central Ky’s legislative primary finances
State House of Representatives - District 75
Lexington man not ‘active candidate’ after assault charge, but he’ll still be on the ballot
Franklin Circuit Chief Judge
High-stakes judicial race in Frankfort draws big money, statewide interest
