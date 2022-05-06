Here’s your Lexington Voter Guide ahead of May 2022 primary election

It’s primary season, y’all.

May 17 is approaching and Fayette County voters soon will head to the polls and choose the next people to represent them, their needs and wants.

What do I need to know about early voting? How do council candidates want to better the city, be it homelessness, the urban service boundary or crime? What do I need to bring with me on Election Day?

We’ve compiled a wealth of resources to help you answer those questions and more.

Below you’ll find links to our stories explaining voting, explanations of the major local races and candidates, and who the Herald-Leader editorial board is endorsing in city-wide seats. We’ll keep updating this page as new content is posted.

Don’t see the information you’re looking for? Email us at hlcityregion@herald-leader.com and it might turn into a story.

Election Day: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. May 17

Early voting, no excuse: May 12-14

If you are planning to vote in-person during the state’s early voting window – May 12 to 14 – here’s everything you should know and what other options may be available .

Absentee voting: Find more information about absentee voting by mail and excused in-person absentee voting on the State Board of Elections website.

Herald-Leader Endorsements

‘A new era in criminal justice.’ Herald-Leader endorses Angela Evans for County Attorney

Gorton has the temperament, track record for another term as Lexington mayor. Wallace our second choice to move on to fall election.

Lexington Mayor

Should Lexington use Flock cameras to catch criminals? Mayoral candidates weigh in

Lexington mayor’s race: Kloiber has fundraising lead over Gorton. He gave himself $275K

Here’s who has raised the most cash in Lexington mayor’s race and who has the most left

Fayette County Attorney

Fayette County attorney candidates spar over racial justice, disparities as election nears

After race protest prosecution, Fayette County Attorney faces opponent’s call for change

Fayette District Court Judge

Who’s running for Fayette District Court judge? What to know about 3 candidates

Fayette Circuit Court Judge

Violence in Lexington, bail policy among issues as 5 seek circuit court judgeship

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council District 1

Here’s where the candidates for 1st District council seat stand on top Lexington issues

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council District 4

Crime, traffic, housing, more: What Fayette District 4 council candidates want to change

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council District 5

Here’s where the 3 candidates for the 5th district council seat stand on top Lexington issues

State Senate - District 22

What the Cooperrider-Douglas race could tell us about the state of COVID politics in Kentucky

Central KY Senate race a window into the future of ‘Liberty’ politics in state GOP

Douglas-Cooperrider race, big haul for Aull headline Central Ky’s legislative primary finances

State House of Representatives - District 75

Lexington man not ‘active candidate’ after assault charge, but he’ll still be on the ballot

Franklin Circuit Chief Judge

High-stakes judicial race in Frankfort draws big money, statewide interest