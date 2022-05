This reporting was produced in partnership with New York Public Radio station WNYC and its news site Gothamist. For nearly a decade, the New York Police Department’s gang database spurred controversy. Police said it was a vital tool to curb gang violence, but advocates contended that it used flimsy evidence to target people of color. So in 2018, the city’s Department of Investigation initiated a four-year probe into the strategy.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO