Hans Georg Berger doesn’t care much for the idea of taking photographs. “I don’t want to ‘take’ photographs,” says the 71-year-old German photographic artist. “I want the photograph to be given. I think that’s probably the most unnerving part of my process for the subjects — all the waiting until they finally give in and say ‘C’mon, when are you going to do this photo?!’”

