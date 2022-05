GALESBURG — Beer and John Deere has a nice ring to it, and now two of the giants in the brewing and agricultural machinery industries are teaming to benefit farmers. Busch Light is back to celebrate American Farmers with its limited-edition “For the Farmers” graphics, in partnership with an iconic brand — John Deere. Two legendary brands rooted in America’s Heartland are coming together in support of Farm Rescue, a non-for-profit organization with a mission to help family farmers recover from crisis.

