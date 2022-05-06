ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

“We’re appreciate Matt Ryan” Atlanta Falcons GM Terry Fontenot gives his verdict on QB’s trade to the Indianapolis Colts

By Somdeb Khaskel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Falcons are going through a rebuilding phase at the moment. The Falcons parted ways with one of their best players, Matt Ryan trading him to the Indianapolis Colts as they had their sights on getting a new quarterback to lead them into the new season. Deshaun Watson...

CBS Boston

Tom Brady will join FOX Sports as lead NFL analyst when he retires from football

BOSTON (CBS) — Following a brief retirement this offseason, Tom Brady decided to come back to football. But whenever he does decide to stop throwing a pigskin for a living, the seven-time Super Bowl champ already has his next gig lined up. When his playing days are over, Brady will become the lead analyst at Fox Sports, the network announced Tuesday. “Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the Buccaneers,” Brady tweeted out Tuesday morning. Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG https://t.co/FwKlQp02Hi — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2022 So it would appear that even when he’s done playing football, Brady will not have any free Sundays on his schedule. But if anyone knows the game of football, it’s the 44-year-old Brady, who will play his 23rd NFL season in 2022. Though seeing how he only stayed retired for 39 days this offseason, Fox Sports may have to wait a while to get Brady on air.
NFL
On3.com

Jameson Williams talks relationship with former Buckeye, new Lions teammate Jeff Okudah

Former Alabama Crimson Tide star and Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jameson Williams is reuniting with a familiar face in Detroit following the 2022 NFL Draft. Williams will get to go up against former teammate, cornerback Jeff Okudah in practice after getting after it together in Columbus. The first-round rookie described his relationship with the former No. 3-overall pick after the draft.
COLUMBUS, OH

