West Ham’s search for a new striker has led to David Moyes identifying Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins as a key target this summer. Moyes is desperate to add more quality to his attack and the Scot is interested in Watkins, who has impressed since leaving Brentford for £28m two years ago. West Ham have explored the possibility of signing the England international and could decide to test Villa’s resolve by bidding for the 26-year-old, who has scored 11 goals for club and country this season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO