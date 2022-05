Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating is pleased to announce that long-time supporter and Board Member, Matt Schaaf has accepted the senior staff position as its new Director of Operations. Matt began his tenure at CRAB as a volunteer Skipper before joining its Board of Directors in 2018 and in 2020 was elected Treasurer of the Board. Executive Director Paul Bollinger, Jr. said, “I’m very happy to have Matt bring his knowledge and passion for CRAB to our team. Matt has relevant management and operations experience that will be immediately valuable to CRAB. He also will be very involved in creating new programs at the CRAB Adaptive Boating Center, opening next year on Back Creek.”

