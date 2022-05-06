ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PwC is to shut its US and Mexico offices for 2 weeks a year to help employees recharge

By Stephen Jones
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nUbR6_0fUsNchF00
PwC's UK employees will be allowed to clock off early on Fridays during summer.

Leon Neal / Staff / Getty

  • PwC will shut is US and Mexico offices for two weeks a year to help consultants recharge.

  • It's part of a $2.4 billion investment in benefits and wellbeing, PwC announced Friday.
  • Under the plans consultants will also be able to work abroad for up to 20 days a year, from July.

PricewaterhouseCoopers will close its US and Mexico offices for two weeks a year to give consultants time to recharge, the company said Friday.

The consulting giant had already implemented a firmwide one-week shutdown in December but will now close for an additional week in July.

"Our people have told us that an important part of their wellbeing is having time to disconnect and recharge," Yolanda Seals-Coffield, deputy people leader at PwC US and Mexico, told Insider. "By far our people tell us that is the most valuable time they have away from work because we're all away together."

The two-week shutdown is in addition to workers' paid vacation, which averages between three to four weeks a year, Seals-Coffield said.

Consulting and accountancy firms — known for their demanding work culture —  are scrambling to rethink the pay, benefits, and experience they offer their employees amid a wider talent war with investment banks and other industries.

PwC's move is part of a $2.4 billion investment over the next three years aimed at improving benefits for the firm's 55,000 employees in the US and Mexico, the firm said.

The new benefits package — rolled out under the banner "My+" — will also extend parental leave offered to all new parents from eight to 12 weeks. The firm gave US and Mexico based staff a 5% pay increase earlier this year, PwC said.

From July, consultants will be able to work abroad for up to 20 days a year, as long as they comply with local tax and immigration regulations, Seals-Coffield said. They're already able to work remotely from anywhere in the continental US under the firm's current flexible working policy, announced in October.

"We can't sustainably compete on compensation and benefits alone," Seals-Coffield said. "Fundamentally what is driving this strategy is that employees' expectations and mindsets have changed and people want greater control in choice around when, where and how much they work."

On Wednesday, PwC's UK business – which operates as a separate regional entity to the US – announced that its 22,000 staff will be able to clock off at midday between June 1 and August 31, The Guardian reported.

The UK switch to summer hours is part of a wider flexible working model entitled "The Deal," which lets partners choose their own hours as long as they spend at least two to three days a week on-site, per the newspaper.

Are you a PWC employee? Reach out to this journalist anonymously on sjones@insider.com

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Compensation And Benefits#Pricewaterhousecoopers#Pwc Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
The Independent

Judge rules Amazon must reinstate fired warehouse worker

A judge has ruled Amazon must reinstate a former warehouse employee who was fired in the early days of the pandemic, saying the company “unlawfully” terminated the worker who led a protest calling for Amazon to do more to protect employees against COVID-19.The dispute involving Gerald Bryson, who worked at an Amazon warehouse in the New York City borough of Staten Island, has stretched on since June 2020, when Bryson filed an unfair labor practice complaint with The National Labor Relations Board, claiming Amazon retaliated against him.Later that year, the NLRB said it found merit in Bryson’s complaint that Amazon...
LAW
Vice

Drug Users Can Now Legally Buy Pure Fentanyl for Dirt Cheap in Canada

A harm-reduction organization in Vancouver is helping people addicted to opioids buy pharmaceutical-grade fentanyl at street prices as an alternative to the illicit drug supply—a first in North America. As first reported by the Globe and Mail, Portland Hotel Society launched its “enhanced access program” last week. The program...
PUBLIC SAFETY
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Reveals Massive Ethereum Position, Says Bitcoin Maximalists Are Wrong About True Upside in Crypto Markets

Billionaire Mark Cuban is weighing in on what he believes is the true value and function of each sector within the cryptocurrency realm. In a new interview with the Scott Hilton YouTube channel, the entrepreneur says that while Bitcoin will always function as a store of value, he disagrees with maximalists who view BTC as the be-all, end-all digital asset.
MARKETS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Musk's modest abode: Elon's $50,000 Texas ranch is laid bare for first time - complete with rocket-shaped kids' playhouse and Tesla solar panels - just a block from SpaceX Starbase and two miles from Mexican border

Elon Musk's unassuming $50,000 Texas home can be revealed for the first time by DailyMail.com – complete with a rocket-shaped kids' playhouse, Tesla solar panels and CCTV cameras hidden in palm trees. The world's richest man and new Twitter owner has sold seven Californian mansions in the past two...
REAL ESTATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

487K+
Followers
31K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy