Williamson County, TN

Photo of the Day: May 6, 2022

By Donna Vissman
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo...

williamsonsource.com

Williamson Source

Top 5 Stories of the Day: May 6, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for May 6, 2022. 1Historic Log Cabin in Crockett Park to be Disassembled. If you have ever visited Crockett Park in Brentwood, you’ve probably seen the historic log cabin that sits at the corner as soon as you drive down the main entrance. Read more.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Weekend: 7 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Takes place every weekend in May (including Memorial Day) 2124 New Castle Road. Arrington, Tennessee 37014. Travel back to 16th Century England where the Village of Covington Glen...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

Photos: Community Enjoys Impressive Lineup of Food Trucks for the 2022 Eat the Street Festival

Eat the Street, presented by United Community Bank, returned to Franklin’s Bicentennial Park on May 6, 2022 with an impressive lineup of food vendors. As Williamson County’s premier food truck festival, Eat the Street has been a family friendly tradition since 2011 and is the primary fundraiser for the 21st District Recovery Court (Recovery Court), a nonprofit organization that helps end the cycle of addiction in our community by providing accountability and compassion to non-violent offenders in the criminal justice system.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

OBITUARY: Ann Barrett (Clark) Carroll

Mrs. Ann Barrett Clark Carroll of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, she was 80 years old. She was born in Natchez, MS to the late Rufus and Marguerite Clark. Ann graduated from The University of Louisiana Monroe. She taught dance to generations of children throughout Williamson...
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

24-Hour Online Giving Event, The Big Payback, Returns

Support 978 Participating Organizations May 4-5. There has been one day each May for the past eight years that the community has come together and showered our nonprofits with its generosity. It is 24 hours to celebrate the spirit of giving and collaboration, and ultimately, the extraordinary work that nonprofits do in Middle Tennessee.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

OBITUARY: Bessie Walker Parham Hatfield

Bessie Walker Parham Hatfield of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, she was 97 years old. She was born in Maury County, TN to the late Frank & Mary Elizabeth Parham. Bessie was a longtime member of Spring Hill United Methodist Church. She worked in the...
SPRING HILL, TN
Williamson Source

GraceWorks Announces Ivybrook Academy as the Title Sponsor of the 2022 Golf Fore Event

GraceWorks announces that Franklin preschool Ivybrook Academy is the title sponsor of the 2022 Golf Fore event, GraceWorks’ annual golf challenge fundraiser. Ivybrook, 1268 Lewisburg Pike, is a Franklin private preschool franchise owned by Dawn and Howard Varnedoe. Howard is a longtime participant in GraceWorks’ annual golf challenge fundraiser. Ivybrook was developed by a first-grade teacher to combine the learning approach of Montessori, experiences of Reggio Emilia and Multiple Intelligence research. Since its opening in 2007, 51 franchises have opened in 13 states. Half-day classes are offered for ages 2 through 5.
FRANKLIN, TN
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Williamson Source

Nashville Legos, Bricks, and More!

We have great news for all you lego lovers. The LEGO Awesome Nashville event has been extended through July 4th! It’s the perfect event for the whole family, with an awesome life-size Harley Davidson and a scale model of the SLS rocket. You’ll have plenty to explore and enjoy at this great event for the whole family. The 40 models at this exhibit took over 2,500 hours to build and were built and supervised by one of only 22 LEGO certified professionals in the world!
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Brentwood Schools Perform at Second Annual Music Fest

Crockett Park was packed April 30 as students, families and community members gathered to watch Brentwood middle and high school bands and orchestras perform at the second annual Music Fest. The ensembles performed at the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater. The Brentwood Middle band is under the direction of Carolyn Hankins, and...
BRENTWOOD, TN
Williamson Source

A New Ramen Spot Opens in Franklin

If you are looking for a way to warm up on one of our many rainy spring days, we’ve found just the thing. A new ramen spot just opened in Cool Springs. Ichiddo Ramen is now open at 1709 Galleria Boulevard next to the Cool Springs Target in the former Peking Palace and Sushi Bar location.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

WCS Media Students Win Regional NATAS Awards

Several WCS TV/Film students are regional winners and in the running for national honors after the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Annual MidSouth Student Production Awards April 29. Students from three WCS high schools took top awards at the ceremony in nine of the 16 categories. Franklin...
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Historic Log Cabin in Crockett Park to be Disassembled

If you have ever visited Crockett Park in Brentwood, you’ve probably seen the historic log cabin that sits at the corner as soon as you drive down the main entrance. Now, when you pass the cabin, you will see “Keep Out” signs with a chainlink fence surrounding the cabin called Brentvale. The Brentwood Historic Commission shared via social media that the cabin will be disassembled.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
