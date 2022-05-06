ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Digital Brands Shares Plummet On Pricing Equity Offering At 50% Discount

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u7m7R_0fUsN35B00
  • Digital Brands Group Inc DBGI has priced its underwritten public offering of 37.4 million shares at $0.25 per share.
  • The offer price represents a 50% discount on Digital’s closing price on May 5, 2022.
  • The company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 5.4 million additional shares of common stock at the public offering price.
  • The company expects gross proceeds from the offering to be $9.34 million, which it intends to use for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • The offering is expected to close on May 10, 2022.
  • Price Action: DBGI shares are trading lower by 51.2% at $0.24 in premarket on the last check Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Executives Buy Around $3.5M Of 2 Stocks

Although Dow Jones futures traded sharply lower this morning on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Plug Power Stock Is Sliding After Hours

Plug Power Inc PLUG shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported first-quarter financial results. Plug Power said first-quarter revenue grew 96% year-over-year to $140.8 million. Material handling represented approximately $96 million in revenue, while other product offerings represented approximately $44.8 million in revenue. Plug Power...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Clover Health Stock Is Surging After Hours

Clover Health Investments Corp CLOV shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected top-line results and reaffirmed guidance. Clover Health reported first-quarter revenue of $874.4 million, which beat the $787.34-million estimate. The company reported an adjusted net loss of $75.3 million. Lives under management reached...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga

GoodRx Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

GoodRx Holdings GDRX reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 04:07 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GoodRx Holdings beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.08. Revenue was up $42.90 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Disney Shares Hit 52-Week Low: What's Going On?

Walt Disney Co DIS shares are making new 52-week lows on Monday after the stock fell more than 17% over the last month. Disney shares have been trending lower since Netflix Inc NFLX reported a decline in its subscriber base, the company's first subscriber loss in more than 10 years.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Urges Elon Musk To Support 'Non-Intrusive' Anti-COVID Tech

Ethereum ETH/USD co-creator Vitalik Buterin has urged Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk to support “non-intrusive” anti-COVID technology. What Happened: Buterin tweeted his request to Musk after the billionaire entrepreneur laughed at Deep Instinct founder Dr. Eli David's joke that Musk should buy the World Health Organization from Microsoft Corporation MSFT founder Bill Gates to “make it about health.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

AT&T, Comcast, Verizon, Others Join Government's Low-Income Broadband Plan

Twenty internet providers agreed to help offer high-speed internet to millions of unconnected households through the bipartisan infrastructure law, the Wall Street Journal reports. The companies included AT&T Inc T, Comcast Corporation CMCSA, Verizon Communications Inc VZ, Cox Communications Inc, Charter Communications, Inc CHTR, Frontier Communications Parent, Inc FYBR and...
INTERNET
Benzinga

Bitcoin Bloodbath Getting Worse: Crypto Experts Say Mid-$20,000 Range May Be Next

One crypto analyst warns investors not to go all-in as Bitcoin drops. Another analyst says BTC is likely heading to the mid-$20,000 range. Bitcoin BTC/USD has broken below $35,000. The price of BTC marked a low of $34,378.04 over the past 24 hours. Apart from a short selloff in January, Bitcoin’s price hasn’t been this low in 2022. The apex crypto remains above the key $29,000 level that was tested multiple times in the summer of 2021.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Robinhood Lists 2 New Crypto Products: What You Need To Know

Popular retail brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD has listed two new cryptocurrency products. What Happened: In an announcement on Friday, Barry Silbert, founder of Grayscale parent Digital Currency Group (DCG), said Robinhood had listed the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC and Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust ETHE. GBTC is the world’s largest...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Experts Make Of Crypto Crash, Musk Fears For Life, Payments Are Apple's Next Regulatory Battleground And More: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Cypto market sell-off and Elon Musk's twitter posts dominated the weekend's news flow. Also making the cut was a warning from billionaire Bill Gates that a recession could be in the cards. The Federal Reserve's 50-basis-point interest rate hike announced last week triggered a positive reaction initially. Yet the relief...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dogecoin Crashing Hard Today But Its Mascot Dog Is Having A Sound Sleep

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 3.6% lower at $0.12 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday. DOGE traded lower alongside other major coins as the global cryptocurrency marketcap declined 3.5% to $1.5 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -3.6%. 24-hour against Bitcoin 0%. 24-hour against Ethereum 0.9%. 7-day...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's Why Dogecoin Is Spiking Higher

If Doge breaks the descending trendline, it will also regain support at the eight-day exponential moving average. Dogecoin may continue to reject the descending trendline, which has happened on the past two occasions. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was spiking up over 3% higher at one point on Saturday, showing strength in comparison...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Zayo Announces Successful Issuance of Sustainability-Linked Debt Funding, Enhancing Its Commitment to ESG

$750 million sustainability-linked term loan links Zayo's cost of capital to achieving its greenhouse gas reduction targets and diversity initiatives. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., a global leader in communications infrastructure, announced that it has successfully completed the marketing of a $750 million sustainability-linked first lien term loan ("ESG Term Loan"), the first ESG-linked term loan raised by a U.S. bandwidth infrastructure company. The transaction highlights Zayo's market leadership and continued commitment to ESG, and properly aligns investors with the company's ESG ambitions.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
131K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy