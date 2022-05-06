ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TN

1 person detained after shooting in Jefferson County

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
WHITE PINE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — One person was detained early Friday as deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office continued an investigation into a shooting Thursday night that left one person injured. One other suspect is believed to still be at large.

According to JCSO, at around 9:41 p.m. Thursday, its deputies and White Pine Police officers responded to a report of a shooting along Bridle Way. When they arrived to the scene, they found one victim lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Deputies and K-9 units overnight conducted a search for the suspects, who were described in a social media post by JCSO as two Hispanic males dressed in all black, and considered armed and dangerous.

By early Friday morning, one of the suspects in the shooting had been detained and JCSO investigators believe the other suspect left the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

