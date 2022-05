The Kenosha Achievement Center (KAC) announced their 56th Annual Golf Outing Fundraiser will take place on June 6 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Kenosha Country Club. KAC’s Golf Classic is a scramble format, with prizes for the lowest team score. There are prizes for the lowest men’s and women’s scores. Classic golf attire is required. No jeans or denim are allowed. Participants must wear soft spiked shoes and shirts with collars and sleeves.

