A New Ramen Spot Opens in Franklin

We have great news for all you lego lovers. The LEGO Awesome Nashville event has been extended through July 4th! It’s the perfect event for the whole family, with an awesome life-size Harley Davidson and a scale model of the SLS rocket. You’ll have plenty to explore and enjoy at this great event for the whole family. The 40 models at this exhibit took over 2,500 hours to build and were built and supervised by one of only 22 LEGO certified professionals in the world!

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO