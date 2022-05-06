ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

A New Ramen Spot Opens in Franklin

By Donna Vissman
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you are looking for a way to warm up on one of our many rainy spring days, we’ve found just the thing. A new ramen spot just opened in Cool Springs. Ichiddo Ramen...

Williamson Source

Franklin Band’s Annual Car Wash Extravaganza Coming May 7

The Franklin Band wants to make your vehicle a show stopper. The Annual Car Wash Extravaganza will be held Saturday, May 7. From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., community members will have the opportunity to get their cars washed and enjoy some live music and concessions. Tickets for the car wash cost $10 and may be purchased from any Franklin Band member or onsite the day of the event.
Williamson Source

Photo of the Day: May 5, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Williamson Source

Online Pet Supplies Retailer Chewy is Searching for Chewie Pet Lookalikes

Could your furry family member be the next Chewie pet lookalike?. Chewy is searching for Chewie pet lookalikes to be a part of a new campaign featuring Star Wars™ items available at Chewy. The Star Wars collection at Chewy is full of toys and accessories with fan favorites including a fluffy Chewbacca dog toy, flying Millennium Falcon cat toy, ultra-cute The Mandalorian Grogu bed and an imperial Darth Vader hoodie.
Williamson Source

Your Dream Pool Is Here

For those who have an outdoor area, you may have thought about upgrading your space and installing a pool. Over the past couple of years, the demand for pools has gone through the roof, space heaters sold out at every outdoor goods retailer, and weatherproof daybeds became a very real opportunity to be comfy over indoor sofas.
Williamson Source

Williamson Weekend: 7 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Takes place every weekend in May (including Memorial Day) 2124 New Castle Road. Arrington, Tennessee 37014. Travel back to 16th Century England where the Village of Covington Glen...
Williamson Source

Nashville Legos, Bricks, and More!

We have great news for all you lego lovers. The LEGO Awesome Nashville event has been extended through July 4th! It’s the perfect event for the whole family, with an awesome life-size Harley Davidson and a scale model of the SLS rocket. You’ll have plenty to explore and enjoy at this great event for the whole family. The 40 models at this exhibit took over 2,500 hours to build and were built and supervised by one of only 22 LEGO certified professionals in the world!
Williamson Source

Rescue of the Week: Susie Q & Brownie Girl

Williamson County Animal Center presents Susie Q (10 years) and Brownie Girl (6 years). They are a very easy-going mother and daughter duo that would love nothing more than to hang out together in the backyard with their new family. Come visit Susie Q, Brownie Girl or any of the animals available for adoption at WCAC!
Williamson Source

Historic Log Cabin in Crockett Park to be Disassembled

If you have ever visited Crockett Park in Brentwood, you’ve probably seen the historic log cabin that sits at the corner as soon as you drive down the main entrance. Now, when you pass the cabin, you will see “Keep Out” signs with a chainlink fence surrounding the cabin called Brentvale. The Brentwood Historic Commission shared via social media that the cabin will be disassembled.
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Community Policy