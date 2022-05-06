New Hanover school board asks for more on grading, attendance expectations

New Hanover County Superintendent of Schools Charles Foust addressed the issue of academic achievement among Black and Hispanic students in his first regular board meeting since a petition associated with that issue and calling for his resignation circulated last month.

Presenting board members with several data points and explanations on how academic growth is measured during a Tuesday night meeting largely devoted to a school budget debate, Foust pointed out that in most areas, Black students are falling far behind their white peers in reaching grade level expectations.

Foust also shared with the board the way the district evaluates teachers and their effectiveness in the classroom with different populations of students from low-achieving to high-achieving.

The evaluations are done through a process called EVAAS, or Education Value-Added Assessment System.

The state-mandated system tracks students across the state and determines how effective teachers are based on student growth from the beginning of the school year to end-of-grade testing.

New Hanover County Schools is in the top or middle of the 12 largest school districts when it comes to academic achievement through comparisons of ACT scores, graduation rates and end-of-grade testing proficiency, Foust showed.

However, Foust also pointed out that when looking at those scores, such as reading and math proficiency, Black students in New Hanover County Schools fall far behind their peers.

The data Foust presented showed only 33% of Black students in third through eighth grade are reading at grade level, compared to 77% of white students. In math, 35% of Black students were proficient compared to 79% of white students.

“We have work to do. That’s what we’re saying. We have work to do,” Foust said.

Last month a StarNews investigation showed students attending schools with high poverty rates are falling far behind those in more affluent, suburban schools.

In the StarNews investigation, Foust said in an interview that teachers should hold their students to higher standards, rather than teaching a “bless your heart curriculum,” or lowering their expectations because of a student’s home life. Some board members believe current policies over grading and attendance exacerbated this and could not be blamed on teachers.

After the report was published, the New Hanover County Association of Educators launched a petition asking the school board to remove Foust from his position as superintendent of schools.

In less than a week the petition collected more than 1,000 signatures.

On Tuesday night, Foust presented the numbers on academic achievement ahead of the budget proposal presentation. That proposal showed school board members where money is going in the district and where there is need as the district scrubs its budget to try and meet the demands of the board, including district-wide pay raises for classified staff like teaching assistants.

The academic achievement policies in question were scheduled for discussion on the agenda later Tuesday night after the public comment session.

But the meeting dragged on — not ending until after midnight — and board members never returned to the subject before adjourning and agreeing to save the discussion for a later date.

Earlier in the evening, board member Hugh McManus did attempt to share his thoughts on grading and attendance policies and how they could be altered to better serve students following the superintendent’s report. But he was asked by Chairwoman Stephanie Kraybill to save his comments until later in the night.

“Nobody will be here,” McManus said to Kraybill after she asked him to hold his comments, pointing to the crowd.

“Well, it will be on the news,” Kraybill pushed back, pointing to several cameras in the back of the Board of Education Center from local television stations and other members of the media seated throughout the room.

Kraybill was met with audible gasps and sighs from members of the audience while some board members grimaced at the statement.

Kraybill said the board does not typically take questions or comments after the superintendent’s report.

