Wilmington, NC

Ice cream, grab-and-go meals and more with planned Wilmington market expansion

By Allison Ballard, Wilmington StarNews
 4 days ago

Last year was a busy one for Biggers Market.

The popular Port City produce stand moved to a larger space at 6250 Market St., changed its name, and added a bar serving local beer where people could watch live music while they shopped for fruits, veggies and locally made products.

But even then, Sven Wallin and his partners had more in mind. They've been in the permitting stage to add a kitchen to the property since February.

"Right now, we are relying on food trucks to offer meals for the Backyard Bar," he said.

The kitchen will allow them to offer a simple menu prepared on site.

"I know we will have ice cream," he said. "And a walk-up window for service."

He also sees a lot of possibilities for using the fresh produce available at the market to offer grab-and-go meals and snacks such as sliced fresh fruit, bottled fruit juices and take-and-bake casseroles.

Another possibility is that the kitchen will offer commissary space for food truck. Wallin said he's hoping that the kitchen will be open in September. After that, he wants to focus on adding other Biggers Market locations.

Allison Ballard is the food and dining reporter at the StarNews. You can reach her at aballard@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Ice cream, grab-and-go meals and more with planned Wilmington market expansion

Rivers Casino hosting ‘Party on the Pier’ for Memorial Day

Rivers Casino recently announced that it will be hosting its “Party on the Pier” to celebrate Memorial Day on Sunday, May 29, starting at 3 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature, among many other things, games, face painting, balloon artists and live music all throughout the afternoon. An ample amount of free parking will also be offered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
